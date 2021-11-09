Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

VOO stock opened at $431.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.06 and a 1-year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

