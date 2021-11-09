Refereum Hits Market Capitalization of $85.66 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Refereum has a total market cap of $85.66 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

