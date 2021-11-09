Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $280.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.62 million and the lowest is $269.45 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 676,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. 17,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

