Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

REKR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

