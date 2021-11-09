Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Denny’s worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

