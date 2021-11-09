Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of The First Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. The First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

