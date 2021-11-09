Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 86,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.83 per share, for a total transaction of $8,330,693.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

