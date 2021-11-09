Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,460,907. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

