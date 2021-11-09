Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $373.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 42,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

