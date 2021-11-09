Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

