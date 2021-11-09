Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

11/1/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 1,555,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,747. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International Inc alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,504,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.