Research Analysts Set Expectations for OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,826,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.