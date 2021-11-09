Retirement Group LLC Buys 658 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

