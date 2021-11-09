Retirement Group LLC Has $29,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.29 and a 200-day moving average of $237.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

