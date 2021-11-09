Retirement Group LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

