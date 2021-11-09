Reviewing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PHX Minerals and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHX Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals -18.98% 4.55% 2.96% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Volatility & Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.24 -$23.95 million $0.05 61.80 Altex Industries $30,000.00 43.30 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHX Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

