Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.