Rick Crabb Purchases 926,964 Shares of Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) insider Rick Crabb purchased 926,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,904.46 ($9,931.76).

Ora Gold Company Profile

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and uranium; and base metals, such as nickel, silver, and graphite. Its flagship project is the Garden Gully property comprising the Crown Prince and Lydia mining lease applications, 2 granted mining leases, 21 granted prospecting licenses, and 8 granted exploration licenses covering an area of 309 square kilometers located in Meekatharra, Western Australia.

