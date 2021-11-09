Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to post sales of $35.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 14,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.