Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a sell rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$75.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at C$87.98 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.