Rivetz Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $345,939.67 and $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

