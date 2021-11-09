ROAD (ROAD) Market Capitalization Tops $91,980.90

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $91,980.90 and $77,141.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00095712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,516.22 or 0.99905107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.58 or 0.07026562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020401 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

