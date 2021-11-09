Robert W. Baird Boosts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $82.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

