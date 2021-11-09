Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBLX stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,500,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

