Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
RBLX stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.
In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,500,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 over the last 90 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
