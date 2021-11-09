Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

