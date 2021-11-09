Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.64. 377,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

