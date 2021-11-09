ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $$380.75 during trading hours on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.66 and a 200 day moving average of $492.72.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

