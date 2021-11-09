Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $33.41.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

