Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$69.00 to C$72.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 391,516 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $47.37.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

