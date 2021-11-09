Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 85,661 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.99% of Strategic Education worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

