Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $122.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.60.

FMC stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

