Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.