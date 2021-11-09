Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85.

