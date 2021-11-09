Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.19 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,376 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.29% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 241,239 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 889,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

