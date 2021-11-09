Royal Bank of Canada Increases STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.75

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on STEP Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.23. The company has a market cap of C$145.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.