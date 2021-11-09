Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $45.54 billion 3.32 $8.50 billion $5.93 17.88 Barclays $27.95 billion 1.60 $3.06 billion $1.79 5.93

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 3 8 0 2.73 Barclays 1 3 11 0 2.67

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $135.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Barclays.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Barclays has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 27.06% 18.54% 0.95% Barclays 25.47% 8.28% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Barclays on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services. The company was founded

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

