Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.
Shares of SUM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.