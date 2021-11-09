Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

