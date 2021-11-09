Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

