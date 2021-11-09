Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $260.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.