Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 177.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

