Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,696.40 ($22.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £193.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038.60 ($13.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.03.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.