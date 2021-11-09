Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Insider Peter Venn Buys 100,000 Shares

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) insider Peter Venn bought 100,000 shares of Rumble Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,800.00 ($32,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 27.95, a current ratio of 27.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rumble Resources Company Profile

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising 2 mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

