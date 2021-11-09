Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Insider Peter Venn Buys 100,000 Shares

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) insider Peter Venn bought 100,000 shares of Rumble Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,800.00 ($32,000.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 27.95, a current ratio of 27.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Rumble Resources Company Profile
