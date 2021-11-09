Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Buys C$60,177.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$60,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,294,801.85.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael William Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$66,405.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael William Sutton sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$3,257.10.

CVE RUP opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$803.09 million and a PE ratio of -77.80.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

