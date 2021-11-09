Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$18.84 and a 1 year high of C$37.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

