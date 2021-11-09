Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino Sells 4,205 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

