Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFE opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

