SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.08-0.06) EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 920,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,422. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.