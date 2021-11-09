SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

SAIL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,985. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

