Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2,341.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 6.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock worth $167,394,069. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

