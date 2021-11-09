Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,871 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 774.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.